Dr. George Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Aziz, MD
Overview
Dr. George Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Care Centers Of Illinois2121 Oneida St Ste 202, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-4390
-
2
Heart Care Centers of Illinois12701 W 143rd St Ste 250, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (708) 390-2330
-
3
Heart Care Centers of Illinois195 Springfield Ave Unit 201, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (708) 824-1114
-
4
Heart Care Centers of Illinois396 Remington Blvd Ste 140, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 754-4300
- 5 2338 New St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Directions (708) 824-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
Great doctor. Reassuring manner.
About Dr. George Aziz, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639133358
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Loyola Med Ctr
- Medical College of Ohio
- University of Chicago
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.