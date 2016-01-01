Overview

Dr. George Austin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at GEORGE L AUSTIN, M.D. LTD in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.