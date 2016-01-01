Dr. George Augustine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Augustine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Augustine, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Augustine works at
Locations
Orangeburg Lung Associates PA1133 Cook Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 531-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Augustine, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augustine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augustine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.