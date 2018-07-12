Dr. George Aragon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aragon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Aragon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Aragon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Center for Digestive and Liver Health LLC1139 Lexington Ave Ste A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 303-4200
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Care Bluffton1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 701, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 303-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is a very busy office but I have never had to wait. It is well run and organized. Dr. Aragon is highly competent and professional. I have had multiple procedures over the years and never had a problem.
About Dr. George Aragon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528229267
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aragon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aragon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aragon has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aragon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aragon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aragon.
