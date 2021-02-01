Dr. George Apostolides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apostolides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Apostolides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Apostolides, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Apostolides works at
Locations
Greater Baltimore Medical Center6701 N Charles St Ste 445, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 494-1192
Baltimore Colorectal and Surgical Specialists LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 445, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 494-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Apostolides, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1972570158
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apostolides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apostolides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apostolides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apostolides works at
Dr. Apostolides has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Sphincterotomy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apostolides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apostolides speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Apostolides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apostolides.
