Overview

Dr. George Apergis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital of Brooklyn



Dr. Apergis works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.