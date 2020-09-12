See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Internal Medicine
Dr. George Apergis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital of Brooklyn

Dr. Apergis works at Neonatology (Newborn Medicine) in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology at The Wellness Prevention Center
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038
  2. 2
    George Apergis MD
    8014 13Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Maimonides Medical Center
  NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  Staten Island University Hospital

    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 12, 2020
    He will take as much time as he needs! He listens to you and addresses any problems and or concerns that you may have. He will go out of his way to help . If he can't help you, he'll send you to someone who can. His staff is just as caring as he is!
    Mary Kenny — Sep 12, 2020
    Internal Medicine
    English, Greek
    1760657183
    University Hospital of Brooklyn
    Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease