Dr. George Anton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Anton, MD
Overview
Dr. George Anton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Anton works at
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6801 Mayfield Rd Ste 200 Fl 2, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 353-0257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anton?
Listens to all my concerns and takes his time to thoroughly examine me. Does not seem in a hurry to examine in depth all my problems connected with my medical condition. I recommend him as my vascular problem is extremely complicated. I am so happy that he is trying to figure out what my Vascular problem is and is trying to get my wound healed. This wound has been seen by many doctors over a 6 year period. I now drive from Michigan to Mayfield Heights Ohio to see him.
About Dr. George Anton, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417919465
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anton works at
Dr. Anton has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.