Dr. George Ansstas, MD

Hematology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Ansstas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Ansstas works at Wupi Cancer Center Pharmacy in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wupi Cancer Center Pharmacy
    1418 Cross St Ste 180, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 607-1340
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish West County Hospital Siteman Cancer Center
    10 Barnes West Dr, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-8270
  3. 3
    Center for Advanced Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-7222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2018
    I have had the blessing to have Dr. Ansstas for my oncologist for just over the last year. He is outstanding, he is personable, knowledgeable and always takes him time to answer any questions my husband or I have and explain things clearly in a way we can understand. I would recommend him to anyone in need of a wonderful oncologist!
    — Apr 14, 2018
    About Dr. George Ansstas, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1790988053
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

