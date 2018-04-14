Overview

Dr. George Ansstas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Ansstas works at Wupi Cancer Center Pharmacy in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.