Overview

Dr. George Ang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate



Dr. Ang works at Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.