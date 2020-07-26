Overview

Dr. George Amyradakis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Amyradakis works at Women's Care Florida - OB & GYN Specialists in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.