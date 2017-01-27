See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. George Amrom, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. George Amrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Amrom works at DREXEL UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICINE, Philadelphia, PA in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates
    245 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Wound Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Wound Repair
Port Placements or Replacements

Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Wound Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Acute Bowel Infarction
Appendicitis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Bone Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Mastectomy
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Skin Grafts
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    Jan 27, 2017
    Dr Amrom saved my leg. He and his staff are friendly, professional, courteous. When you call with a question or problem the wait for a return call is never more than an hour. They made me feel whole and cared for after my amputation. Dr Amrom is simply excellent!
    Jacque McCord in Langhorne, PA — Jan 27, 2017
    General Surgery
    51 years of experience
    English
    1104879048
    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
