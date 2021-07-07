See All Neurosurgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. George Alsina, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Alsina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alsina works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists
    2208 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-5018
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracic Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 07, 2021
    100%!!! I am positive that I would have ended up paralyzed had I not had Dr. Alsina do multiple fusions on me. He has always been very compassionate with me. Every surgery he has done on me, I feel like a totally new woman after recovery. Dr. Alsina has always been honest with everything about me as his patient. I came to Dr. Alsina after being robbed and beat by two huge gentlemen that mutilated my spine and extremities causing me to have 21 major surges now and I was sent to the closest Neurosurgeon. Thank God I had 16 years is Surgery as a Neurosurgeons First Assistant. After the first Cervical and second Lumbar Fusion, I was blessed by the decision I made to have a consultation with Dr Alsina. He have a lot of corrective fusions and going back in to correct everything the other Neurosurgeon I was taken to in the beginning. I absolutely respect and I praise Dr. Alsina for saving me from a life of misery. God bless you Dr. Alsina!
    Sheryl Ramsey — Jul 07, 2021
    About Dr. George Alsina, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1831161926
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

