Overview

Dr. George Alsina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alsina works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.