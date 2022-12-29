See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. George Alexiades, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (327)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Alexiades, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Alexiades works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Malignant Otitis Externa and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 327 ratings
    Patient Ratings (327)
    5 Star
    (314)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Alexiades is an excellent doctor, his manner is kind and caring and his knowledge and helpfulness in explaining what is happening is exemplary. My questions were always answered in language I would understand and not be overwhelmed by medical terminology. I'm grateful he has been my surgeon for my case.
    Dr. George Alexiades, MD
    About Dr. George Alexiades, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184683484
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
