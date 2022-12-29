Overview

Dr. George Alexiades, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Alexiades works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Malignant Otitis Externa and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.