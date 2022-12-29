Dr. George Alexiades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexiades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Alexiades, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Alexiades, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexiades is an excellent doctor, his manner is kind and caring and his knowledge and helpfulness in explaining what is happening is exemplary. My questions were always answered in language I would understand and not be overwhelmed by medical terminology. I'm grateful he has been my surgeon for my case.
About Dr. George Alexiades, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1184683484
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
