Overview

Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.



Dr. Alexandrakis works at STEVEN C. JOHNSON, D.D.S., INC. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.