Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD
Overview
Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.
Dr. Alexandrakis works at
Locations
George Alexandrakis M.d. Inc.1851 Oak St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexandrakis?
Nice friendly staff, short wait, doctor listened and explained my condition and was respectful.
About Dr. George Alexandrakis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922167501
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Yale University
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexandrakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandrakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexandrakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexandrakis works at
Dr. Alexandrakis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexandrakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexandrakis speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexandrakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexandrakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexandrakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexandrakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.