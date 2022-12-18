See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. George Alexander, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (106)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Alexander, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Alexander works at Dr. Alexander & Co. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Alexander & Co.
    1725 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 242-6776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Aging Face
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Implant Malposition
Aging Face
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Implant Malposition

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 106 ratings
Patient Ratings (106)
5 Star
(104)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. George Alexander, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851430946
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wilford Hall Medical Center
Internship
  • Whmc Usaf Med Center
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alexander works at Dr. Alexander & Co. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

106 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

