Dr. George Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. George Alexander, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Alexander & Co.1725 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 242-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Results are exactly as I expected and wanted. Staff was so informative and friendly. I would highly recommend Dr Alexander.
About Dr. George Alexander, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851430946
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Whmc Usaf Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.