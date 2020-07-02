Dr. George Al Shamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Shamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Al Shamy, MD
Overview
Dr. George Al Shamy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Al Shamy works at
Locations
-
1
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al Shamy?
I saw Dr Al Shamy for a herniated disc in my lower back. He was so kind and explained everything and answered questions without ever seeming like he was in a rush. His demeanor is so warm and caring. There is something very different about him than other doctors. I have recommended him to two other people who adore him as well.
About Dr. George Al Shamy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1861773889
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Shamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Shamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Shamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Shamy works at
Dr. Al Shamy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Shamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Shamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Shamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Shamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Shamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.