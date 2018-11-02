Dr. George Aitken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aitken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Aitken, MD
Dr. George Aitken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
George K. Aitken M.d. Psc617 23rd St Ste 3, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-2550
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
After seeing another orthopedic surgeon at a University setting, it was refreshing to find a doctor willing to spend time and do a thorough physical exam. After my surgery, all my friends who had similar surgeries could not believe how much faster I recovered and how small my scar was
About Dr. George Aitken, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1053322321
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario & Affiliated Hospitals
- Victoria Hosp Corp
- University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
Dr. Aitken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aitken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
