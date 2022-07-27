Dr. Ahad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Ahad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Ahad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center.
Dr. Ahad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nandi Wijesinghe M.d. Inc.947 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 240, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 774-8870
- 2 1325 N Anaheim Blvd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (888) 499-9303
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahad?
Awesome doctor He delivered my 2nd baby (c-section) now i choose him for my 3rd c-section. God bless you, Dr Ahad and the work you do. Really he saved my life in my third pregnancy from hard bleeding and take care about my case untill i was fine now and delivered my baby , thanks god and thank you Dr George Thanks
About Dr. George Ahad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932421559
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahad works at
Dr. Ahad has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahad speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.