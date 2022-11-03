Dr. George Aguiar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Aguiar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Aguiar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
Dr. Aguiar works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia - Herndon13350 Franklin Farm Rd Ste 220, Herndon, VA 20171 Directions (703) 544-7385
-
2
OrthoVirginia1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 400, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 544-7393
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguiar?
Thanks to Dr. Aguiar’s expert surgical abilities, I had a very successful total knee replacement surgery. I am so pleased with the results of this surgery. Deterioration of part of the bone was a concern to Dr. Aguiar, so he gave special attention to that area. He didn’t just depend on the robot to do the work. Many many friends, especially those who had had knee surgery but didn’t use the robotic process, were amazed at my quick recovery. At age 76 and no family to take care of me, I stayed overnight in the hospital. I definitely needed people to lift my leg from bed to sitting and back to bed for the first few days. I figured out how to move that “log of a leg” using a soft belt tucked under the arch of my foot pulling with my hands to get in and out of bed. It surprised me that I could and did walk day one at home with the help of a walker. That first week I thought I'd never be the same but exercise worked! Thanks, Dr. Aguiar for your you tube video! That's how I found you!
About Dr. George Aguiar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750308086
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguiar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguiar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguiar works at
Dr. Aguiar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguiar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aguiar speaks Spanish.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguiar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguiar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.