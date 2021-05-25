Overview

Dr. George Agritellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. Agritellis works at Rockville Eye Associates in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.