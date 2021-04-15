Dr. George Adcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Adcock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Adcock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Family Medical Specialist Inc400 S MAITLAND AVE, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 539-1472
2
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 539-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Orlando Health Inc392 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adcock is not only a great doctor he is a wonderful person. He is the best. Extensive experience and really cares about you.
About Dr. George Adcock, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1043298904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- General Surgery
