Overview

Dr. George Adcock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Adcock works at Florida Vascular Consultants in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Atherosclerosis of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.