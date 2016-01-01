Dr. George Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Adam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Adam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Adam works at
Locations
-
1
Blanchard Valley Urology1651 N Lake Ct, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adam?
About Dr. George Adam, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497741516
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam works at
Dr. Adam has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.