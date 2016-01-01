Overview

Dr. George Adam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Adam works at Blanchard Valley Urology Associates in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.