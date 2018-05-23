Dr. George Abraham, PC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Abraham, PC
Overview
Dr. George Abraham, PC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette Hill, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Td Medical College Alappuzha.
They frequently treat conditions like Cocaine Addiction, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 460 N APPLE TREE LN, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 Directions (610) 825-9527
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable about all medications and how they interact with one another. Patient and attentive.
About Dr. George Abraham, PC
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679552368
Education & Certifications
- Td Medical College Alappuzha
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Cocaine Addiction, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abraham speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
