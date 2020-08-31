Dr. Geoffrey Zubay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Zubay, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Zubay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
-
2
Memorial Hermann9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 130, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have lumbar surgery in March 2018 to treat stenosis in L3,4,5 and relieve pressure on pinched nerve. I had laminectomy and fusion so it has taken 2 years to fully heal. I can walk and be active without pain now. Very grateful for my results.
About Dr. Geoffrey Zubay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306950654
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
