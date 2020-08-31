Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Zubay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Zubay works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.