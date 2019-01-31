Dr. Geoffrey Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Zimmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Geoff A Zimmerman MD PA2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 398-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Im very happy and satisfy with Dr.Zimmerman. I really recommend women to be care with him.His very professional and he will let you know if anything is well going on during and after pregnancy.
About Dr. Geoffrey Zimmerman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1851320014
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.