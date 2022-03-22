See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Young works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 22, 2022
Dr. Young and Joseph Homey PA are always thoughtful, informative, and reassuring.
Mar 22, 2022
About Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD

Specialties
  • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013174481
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Head and Neck Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Md.|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Residency
  • General Surgery, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, New Brunswick, N.J.|Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp-UMDNJ
Internship
  • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geoffrey Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Young works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

