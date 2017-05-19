Dr. Geoffrey Wilcox is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Wilcox
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Wilcox is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Wilcox works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Sewickley Hope Bariatrics111 Hazel Ln Ste 100, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-8862Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilcox?
Dr Wilcox is a good doctor he operated on me and I am wonderful so I really like him
About Dr. Geoffrey Wilcox
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447230768
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilcox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilcox works at
Dr. Wilcox has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.