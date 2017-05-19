Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Wilcox is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Wilcox works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.