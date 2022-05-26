Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Hospital For Special Surgery.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery, 535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021, (212) 606-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
It became obvious my situation was extremely intimidating for the many surgeons I met with. I needed a very complicated total hip revision due to metallosis and severe pelvic bone loss from the original hip replacement many years prior. Within minutes I felt Dr. Westrich was the right person to handle my surgery. He had an immediate game plan with a positive outlook for me. My surgery was very complicated but as he said later it went textbook perfect. I'm 55, I hike 1000's of miles exploring this planet, skateboard with my adult children, weight train everyday, endless biking and it's all painless. In your life you may have that one awesome teacher or mentor and its life changing....It's almost everyday I think about Dr. Westrich and how he changed my life. After surgery I was a little loopy and called him my hero....he said it's to soon to make that claim....It's now 12 years later, I'm a very happy very active person. I think it's safe to say he's my hero. Thank you Dr. Westrich
About Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- North Shore University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Dr. Westrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westrich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Westrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Westrich works at
Dr. Westrich has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain.
Dr. Westrich speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Westrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westrich, there are benefits to both methods.