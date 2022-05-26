Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Westrich works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.