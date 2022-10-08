Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Weisman works at
Locations
-
1
East End Eye Associates Llp329 E Main St Ste 10, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2580
-
2
East End Eye937 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-0777
-
3
East End Eye233 Union Ave Ste 103, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (631) 585-7771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisman?
He's a thoughtful, detailed conciencious doctor...wouldn't go to anyone else!
About Dr. Geoffrey Weisman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1225107634
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisman works at
Dr. Weisman speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.