Dr. Geoffrey Van Flandern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Van Flandern works at Longwood Orthopaedic Associates in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA, Salem, NH and Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.