Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Trivax, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Trivax works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.