See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Trenkle works at Affiliated ENT Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA and Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    La Centa - La Office
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-6731
  2. 2
    Monterey Park Office
    850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 305, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-6731
  3. 3
    Glendale Office
    1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 553-8013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Wound Repair
Acute Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Wound Repair
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CareSource
    • Central Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Employee Health Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Screen Actors Guild
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trenkle?

    Jun 20, 2019
    Dr. Trenkle is phenomenal. He is a great professional, with uncanny expertise. I love my doctor.
    Roxanne in Glendale — Jun 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trenkle to family and friends

    Dr. Trenkle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trenkle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO.

    About Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003044876
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Riverside
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngic Allergy, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trenkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trenkle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trenkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Trenkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trenkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trenkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trenkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.