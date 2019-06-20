Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Trenkle works at Affiliated ENT Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA and Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.