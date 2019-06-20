Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trenkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Trenkle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Centa - La Office1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-6731
-
2
Monterey Park Office850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 305, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (323) 268-6731
-
3
Glendale Office1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 553-8013
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Caremore Medical Group
- CareSource
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Employee Health Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pacific Health Alliance
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- Physicians' Care Network
- Preferred Healthcare
- SCAN Health Plan
- Screen Actors Guild
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trenkle?
Dr. Trenkle is phenomenal. He is a great professional, with uncanny expertise. I love my doctor.
About Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1003044876
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific
- Uc Riverside
- Otolaryngic Allergy, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trenkle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trenkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trenkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trenkle works at
Dr. Trenkle speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Trenkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trenkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trenkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trenkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.