Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Towers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Towers works at Wright State Physicians in Oakwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.