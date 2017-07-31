Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Tobias works at
Locations
Englewood Office214 Engle St Ste 22, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 245-0202
Bergen Dermatology ,LLC140 Sylvan Ave Ste 305, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 567-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
After having three prior procedures, other physicians were reluctant to perform another surgery. Dr. Tobias embraced the challenge. My experience with Dr. Tobias and his staff was outstanding! Dr. Tobias is a brilliant surgeon with the esthetic vision of an artist. It would be a pleasure to recommend Dr. Tobias to anyone who would require his unparalleled expertise!
About Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, MO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1326145939
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
