Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Stricsek works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Neurological Surgery - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1316203995
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stricsek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stricsek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stricsek works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Stricsek’s profile.

    Dr. Stricsek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stricsek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stricsek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stricsek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

