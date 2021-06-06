See All Spine Surgeons in Davenport, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Geoffrey Stewart, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Stewart works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Scoliosis Center
    104 Park Place Blvd Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 419-1277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Limb Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 06, 2021
    I had three pelvic fractures and he had me take a nose spray (seriously) that totally cure it along with physical therapy! Highly recommend Dr Stewart!
    — Jun 06, 2021
    Dr. Geoffrey Stewart, MD
    About Dr. Geoffrey Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    • The Maryland Fellowship in Reconstructive Spine Surgery
    • New England Baptist Hospital
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • University of Delaware
