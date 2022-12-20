Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Spencer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Spencer works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation - San Jose Gastroenterology in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.