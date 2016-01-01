Dr. Sewell accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geoffrey Sewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Sewell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Sewell works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Perm Mapunapuna Med Office Ppmp2828 Paa St, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 432-7450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sewell?
About Dr. Geoffrey Sewell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063513984
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sewell works at
Dr. Sewell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.