Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.

Dr. Sebastian works at PROSPECT HEALTHCARE INC in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Prospect Healthcare Sc
    2 E 22nd St Ste 110, Lombard, IL 60148 (630) 376-6317

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 26, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr Sebastion, about 3 to 4 yrs. He cares for his patients and has been my Primary care doctor. I would not change him for the world. He is very sympathetic with me that have many health issues & has helped me through my illinesses. He has wonderful bed manner.
    Judy Camacho in Chicago, IL — Sep 26, 2016
    About Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1114991163
    Education & Certifications

    MacNeal Hospital
    Loyola University Med Center
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Northwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sebastian works at PROSPECT HEALTHCARE INC in Lombard, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sebastian's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

