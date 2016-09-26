Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Locations
-
1
Prospect Healthcare Sc2 E 22nd St Ste 110, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 376-6317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sebastian?
I have been seeing Dr Sebastion, about 3 to 4 yrs. He cares for his patients and has been my Primary care doctor. I would not change him for the world. He is very sympathetic with me that have many health issues & has helped me through my illinesses. He has wonderful bed manner.
About Dr. Geoffrey Sebastian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114991163
Education & Certifications
- MacNeal Hospital
- Loyola University Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Dr. Sebastian speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.