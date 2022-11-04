Dr. Geoffrey Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Scott, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Big Rapids, MI.
Locations
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Urology)722 Locust St Ste 2, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Dr. Scott was very thorough with his explanations of the typical course of pregnancy and testing done at my stage.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
