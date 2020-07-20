See All Ophthalmologists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Ophthalmic Associates in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmic Associates
    1000 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ophthalmic Associates
    1244 Fort Washington Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Migraine
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Jul 20, 2020
Worked with Dr Coats for over 25 years. He was always competent and caring.
Roger Milton — Jul 20, 2020
About Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1326046533
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Residency
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Internship
  • St. Vincent's Hospital - NY
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

