Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Ophthalmic Associates in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

