Dr. Geoffrey Rubin, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Geoffrey Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Rubin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in White Plains, NY.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin was extremely knowledgeable and compassionate during our initial visit. Upon deciding to have a cardiac ablation he put my (extremely anxious) mind at ease and helped me through my procedure with the utmost care. I am extremely thankful to Dr. Rubin for his expertise and care.
About Dr. Geoffrey Rubin, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1013275528
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
