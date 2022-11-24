Dr. Geoffrey Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geoffrey Peters, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Stanley E. Peters Jr MD8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 2121, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-7200
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Son got tubes in and adenoids out today. Initial visit with G Peters one week ago. I would use him as a doctor for my child all over again if I had to. Very pleasant, compassionate, great bed-side manner. Absolutely no complaints with him as a doctor!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
