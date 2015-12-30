Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New London, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Nadzam works at Yale Medicine - Gastrointestinal & Bariatric Surgery in New London, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.