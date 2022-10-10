Dr. Geoffrey Moorer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Moorer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Moorer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Moorer works at
Locations
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Gainesville7901 Lake Manassas Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 222-2200
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Woodbridge2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 300, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 208-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel like he’s an amazing doctor who worries for his patients and cares for our well-being. He was very patient with me and answered all my questions, and had me feel like I was in good hands.
About Dr. Geoffrey Moorer, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1770760704
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Medical Oncology
