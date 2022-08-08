Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Lynn works at Internal Medicine in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.