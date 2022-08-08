Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Cardiac Care Inc5258 Linton Blvd Ste 104, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (239) 791-3464
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
To put it simply, Dr. Lynn saved my life and I will be eternally grateful.
About Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1710072673
Education & Certifications
- Carolina Heart Institute
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
