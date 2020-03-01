Dr. Geoffrey Lipscomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipscomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Lipscomb, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Lipscomb, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Monroe County Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lipscomb works at
Locations
South Baldwin Family Practice202 W Orange Ave, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-7237
- 2 4250 Lomac St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 676-2975
Hospital Affiliations
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Monroe County Hospital
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. and nursing staff very good, from the gentleman that takes your blood to the nurse Margaret. I have been going to this Dr. since the 1990s. very considerate on appointment times.
About Dr. Geoffrey Lipscomb, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659317345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Lipscomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipscomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipscomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipscomb works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipscomb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipscomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipscomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipscomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.