Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paradise Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Leber works at
Locations
-
1
Geoffrey Evans Leber, MD5410 N Scottsdale Rd Ste D500, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 945-5522
-
2
Leber Skin and Laser Center – Geoffrey Leber, MD FACS11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leber?
I am a surgeon myself in a different speciality in Boston and when I was looking to have multiple procedures done (TT, Lipo, breast augmentation) I was absolutely thorough in finding a plastic surgeon who was the consummate professional not just in terms of bedside manner but importantly in surgical skill, preop and post op care. I will say with absolutely certainty you simply cannot find a better surgeon than Dr Leber. This surgeon is technically masterful with years of experience under his belt, solid training and a kindness that is rare to find in someone who is so accomplished. His surgical staff in boston, as well as the team who operated (anesthesia included), are top of the line and my results are stunning. I literally cannot the believe the magical change in my appearance Dr Leber was able to accomplish. I plan to leave this review everywhere I can to make it very clear that if you have any hesitation at all do not worry as Dr Leber is the very very VERY best and you should see
About Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780773820
Education & Certifications
- Ellenbogen Aesthetic Plas Surg Inst
- Baystate Medical Center
- MCP Hahnemann University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leber works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.