Dr. Geoffrey Kwitko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwitko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Kwitko, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Kwitko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kwitko works at
Locations
-
1
Geoffrey M. Kwitko MD311 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 877-8665
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwitko?
I saw him for a diagnostic issue and he was very efficient, very insightful and very accurate. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Geoffrey Kwitko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1295845550
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst
- Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State University
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwitko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwitko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwitko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwitko works at
Dr. Kwitko has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Entropion and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwitko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwitko speaks French and Spanish.
189 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwitko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwitko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwitko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwitko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.