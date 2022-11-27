Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Kunz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kunz works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.