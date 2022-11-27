Dr. Geoffrey Kunz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Kunz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geoffrey Kunz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Kunz was the first to provide care to my mom as she was brought into the ER. Because of Dr Kunz gifts, talents and abilities she is alive and well, 17 years later. She sings his praise often. Thank Dr.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306839071
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kunz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunz has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunz speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.